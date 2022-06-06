PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Regional Office of the Massachusetts Small Business Development Center will hold a free webinar, “Market for Profit: Getting the Word Out to Get the Money Coming In,” from 9-10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
The workshop will provide existing businesses with simple marketing tools to help them boost the bottom line.
It will be presented by Mark Avnet, certified senior business advisor for the MSBDC, and Keith Girouard, regional director and certified business advisor for the MSBDC.
Registration/information: email Jayne Bellora at jmbellora@msbdc.umass.edu.