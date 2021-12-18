DALTON — Chelsea Smith has joined the client care team at Berkshire Money Management. In this role, she will assist with client onboarding, scheduling and assisting current clients with all their service needs.
Smith, a veteran customer service official, previously served as an administrative assistant in an orthopedic office. Also, Smith, a notary public, spent six years as a financial services representative/assistant branch manager in the banking industry.
Smith holds an associate degree in liberal arts with a concentration in business administration from Berkshire Community College. The Dalton native lives in Peru with her husband, Ryan.