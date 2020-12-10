GREENFIELD — The Opioid Task Force of Franklin County and the North Quabbin Region, in collaboration with the North Quabbin Community Coalition, will hold the third annual Sober Housing Summit: “Saving Lives Through Housing", from 10 a.m. to noon Friday via the Zoom platform.
This gathering will focus on the progress that has been made to increase access to housing for those in recovery since the inaugural Sober Housing Summit was held in December 2018, and has been held annually ever since.
The event is free. Advance registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcuceGrqjkjHdxa_AFi4HReOKgNBKHT7ER2
The Opioid Task Force’s Housing and Workforce Development Committee will report out possible action steps identified from the summit at its next meeting at 10 a.m. Feb. 12 on Zoom.