Some friends and family members worried about his career choice, but Nicholas Bryant knew being a police officer was the best way to give back to his community

PITTSFIELD — Nicholas Bryant wanted to be a police officer, but his decision raised a few eyebrows among some friends and family members.
But there was no talking him out of it. Bryant knew he wanted to help other people and give back to the community, and he believes becoming a police officer was a good way to do that.
Born and raised in Pittsfield, the 24-year-old Bryant recently joined the Pittsfield Police Department as a patrol officer following a six-month stint at the police academy. He prepared for this career by majoring in criminal justice at Fitchburg State University and is now learning the ins and outs of what can be a very demanding profession.
We spoke with Bryant recently about his decision to become a police officer and what the job entails. This interview has been edited slightly for clarity.
Q: Why did you want to be a police officer?
A: You know, it's funny, I get that question a lot, actually. I know it sounds really, really cliche, but I really believe in helping other people, in helping my community. I know a lot of candidates have different views and what not but after working through my field training program I'm actually starting to make a difference. There's not too many jobs that give you that chance but being a police officer is a way to actually get that accomplished.
Q: Have you always like helping people?
A: Yeah, I'm an older brother, so I kind of looked out for my younger brother when I was growing up. Even throughout high school and college I always tried to be a mentor for people who needed it.
Q: How long have you wanted to be police officer?
A: I would say since high school, actually. A lot of people will be like "I wanted to be a police officer all my life." I really wasn't sure. I wanted to find a way to give back to my community. I was talking to one of my high school teachers and he said being a police officer might be a good way to give back to the community; it might be a lot of work but... . Then I applied to college for criminal justice and I was like, 'yeah'.
Q: How does majoring in criminal justice prepare you to become a police officer?
A: Honestly, it depends on the professor because every professor has a different style of teaching and what they want to teach you. They have a curriculum, but if you get a former police officer or a police chief [as an instructor] they're usually oriented more toward the police aspect of different topics. Whereas if you get a lawyer, they're going to be more into the legality of things.
Q: How does the hiring process work?
A: It's actually a really long process. From the time you start the hiring process to when you're cleared as a full patrol officer is almost a year. The background process, I think it took at least three months for our group. They're calling your teachers, your friends, your girlfriends or boyfriends that kind of stuff. You have to go through a series of interviews. Finally you have to take a physical fitness test to go to the academy and you have to pass that, and that's when you start the academy proper, which is six months and very strenuous, and then you get to your field training program. There obviously might be times when you have to step back a little bit when they extend the program a week or two, which isn't a big deal — they want you to succeed. So realistically I would say that it's a minimum of a year before you hit the street.
Q: What did you learn at the academy? Is it a combination of boot camp and classroom training?
A: Yes, that's exactly what it is. There's definitely some more like boot camp operations to it. Every morning you line up in formation you march and what not, you've got to have your uniform squared away and get inspected. When we're doing the classroom they almost try to make it like we're doing it in a college setting. They want you to learn. The second that classes are over it's back to boot camp style.
Q: There's so much going on with the police in society today and there's so much pressure on being a police officer now. How did that affect your decision to pursue this profession? Did you consider all that stuff before making the decision?
A: Oh, yeah. My family is very, very supportive of me, but even they gave me a couple of weird looks when I said I wanted to be a police officer. This was even before the pressure. To add on to the pressure I had a couple of friends from the college who weren't criminal justice majors, and I would get in debates with them. It's kind of disheartening to hear that some of my friends were against the profession and whatnot. But I feel like most people, if they're willing to have an intelligent conversation with you, you can usually find a middle ground and work through the different pressures and opinions about the job. That's what kind of got me through that aspect of it.
Q: How do you practice what you've been trained for while out on the street?
A: A lot of them times you've got to understand where a lot of people come from. The people we interact with, we deal with them consistently. It's not a new person every day but a lot of times people who we're dealing with on a consistent basis and all they know is that police officers are the bad guys and we're carrying them away in cuffs and whatnot. But I feel like a lot of my training now even dealing with the people that we consistently deal with is trying to find solutions that doesn't involve them going into handcuffs.
Q: As a police officer, how do you deal with situations where you have to make a split-second decision and it can go either way?
A: You've got to be aware. You've got to be constantly aware of your surroundings. A lot of this comes down to split-second decision making. What a lot of people don't understand is when things go south they go south very, very quickly. One minute you're taking to somebody ... thank God it hasn't happened to me yet, but sometimes you're in situations where one minute the guy's fine and the next thing they're trying to do something irrational. A lot of times you don't have time to think. You have to act in a sense. You want to do the best you can to not have it lead to a lethal force situation but sometimes it's just going to go that way and there's nothing you can do. And it sucks.
Q: What's the best part of your job?
A: I would say working with the community that I live in. I've already had to deal with the same people a few times. Sometimes when you go back they're worse and sometimes when I go back they're doing real well. Putting people into handcuffs it's not the best part of the job, but seeing them get better after has been one of the motivating factors for me doing this job.
Q: What do police officers do that the public isn't aware of?
A: We do a lot more than people think we do. We go above and beyond to make sure the best outcome is possible. Sometimes it sucks having to put someone in handcuffs, but lots of times people go the extra mile and try and put them in a better situation than they would be than having to place them under arrest.
Q: What advice would you give someone who wants to be a police officer?
A: Don't let other people discourage you because there are definitely a lot of rewards in this job.