Sotheby’s names Stephanie McNair manager of the year

GREAT BARRINGTON — Stephanie McNair, the manager of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty’s Berkshire brokerages in Great Barrington and Lenox, has been named the company’s 2022 Manager of the Year. She was selected from among 17 managers companywide.
McNair earned the award in her first year in the role, which entails overseeing 36 agents and staff in the firm’s two Berkshire offices. It is also the first time in the firm’s history that a Massachusetts brokerage manager has received the accolade.
Since she assumed her current role in May 2022, McNair has increased the firm’s community and charitable involvement and recruited top-performing agents. She currently serves on the board of the Berkshire County Board of Realtors, making a contribution to the professional community and building ties with other firms.