Southwestern Vermont Medical Center primary care practices recognized for efficient care

BENNINGTON, Vt. — All five of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s primary care practices have been re-designated as patient-centered medical homes by the National Committee for Quality Assurance.
They include those located at SVMC’s campuses in Pownal, Manchester and Wilmington, and its internal medicine and pediatrics practices in Bennington. They have all achieved recognition for providing personalized, effective and efficient primary care.
The primary care medical home program identifies practices that promote partnerships between individual patients and their clinicians. A team of doctors, nurses and other allied health providers oversees each patient’s care. The team ensures that care for each patient’s health needs is coordinated across the health care system.