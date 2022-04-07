BENNINGTON, Vt. — In an effort to distribute health and lifestyle information in an accessible and interesting way, Southwestern Vermont Health Care has launched a quarterly magazine called Healthy+. The publication is free and available wherever the Vermont News Guide is distributed.
The magazine topics are based on those identified by the community health needs assessment, a triannual process that includes a wide-ranging health and wellness survey and regional focus groups. It was conducted last year.
The first issue addresses vaping, child development, heart health, mental health, among others, and is available now. The back of the publication includes a comprehensive directory of services available to local residents in addition to the medical services the health system offers.