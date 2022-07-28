Southwestern Vermont Health Care goes public for last part of capital campaign

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Health Care has launched the public phase of its capital campaign after raising $24 million over the last four years during the campaign’s quiet phase.
The goal is to raise a total of $25 million for the Vision 2020, a Decade of Transformation Capital Campaign. The multiphased project will renovate and expand the emergency department and front entrance to the hospital, and construct a new Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center on the health system’s main campus.
Nearly 300 gifts have been received during the quiet phase of the campaign, including several large donations and community foundation grants.
Information/donations: svhealthcare.org/Vision2020.