BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, which is part of Southwestern Vermont Health Care, will conduct a digital information session on the COVID-19 vaccines in cooperation with CAT-TV and the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce at 1 p.m. Thursday.
The session will feature SVMC’s Chief Medical Officer Trey Dobson and Infectious Disease Specialist Marie George giving the latest information regarding testing and vaccines. Viewers will be able to ask questions related to COVID-19 vaccines and other COVID topics. The Chamber’s Executive Director Matthew Harrington will moderate.
Visit www.facebook.com/CATTVbennington/ to view and ask questions. It will also air on CAT-TV’s public channel 1075.