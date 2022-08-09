Southwestern Vermont Medical Center named 'Energy Leader' by Efficiency Vermont

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center has been named as an “Energy Leader” by Efficiency Vermont.
SVMC upgraded 50 percent of its control systems to achieve a greater command over ventilation, saving almost 500,000 kWh from the upgrade and building commissioning. SVMC has also taken steps to reduce its carbon footprint, recently completing a comprehensive pipe insulation project and a steam trap audit and repair initiative. These efforts will result in a reduction of almost 575,000 pounds of carbon emissions per year.
The medical center was among seven large commercial and industrial customers to earn the award at the end of last year.
Efficiency Vermont is collaborating on many projects as the SVMC campus in Bennington undergoes a major expansion and renovation of the emergency department, main entrance and lobby.