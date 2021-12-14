BENNINGTON, Vt. — In response to a sustained surge in cases of COVID-19 throughout Vermont and to mitigate the spread of the virus, Southwestern Vermont Medical Center on Dec. 13 suspended in-person visits for hospital patients. Visitor restrictions also include the health system’s practices and off-campus offices.
Exception include adult patients who may require someone for physical or cognitive support; patients at the end of life; expectant and delivered mothers; pediatric patients; and members of the clergy upon request to the care team. For additional information on the policy and its exceptions, go to svhealthcare.org.