DALTON — Kameron Spaulding has joined Berkshire Money Management as marketing specialist, a newly established position. He will assist Director of Community Development Nichole Dupont in all assets of the company's marketing operations, which have grown substantially over the past three years.
Spaulding has more than 10 years of marketing experience. He has served as an editor for several local and regional publications and was executive director of the Lenox Chamber of Commerce for three years. More recently, he has served as an independent marketing and public relations consultant, helping businesses around the Northeast develop new digital and traditional marketing strategies.
Spaulding holds a bachelor's degree from Rhode Island College, where he studied communications and political science. He holds marketing certifications from Google and Facebook, and previously served on several elected boards in Lenox, where he chaired the Planning Board.