Hillcrest Educational Centers received a $2,500 donation and 10 tablets from Spectrum to support the purchase of Smart TVs for its dormitory rooms, as well as 10 tablets to be used for residents’ video calls with families. From left are John Maher, director of government affairs for Charter Communications; state Sen. Adam Hinds; Hillcrest President and CEO Gerard Burke; Hillcrest Executive Director Shaun Cusson; and Hillcrest Development Director Jonathan Kellogg.