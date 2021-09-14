PITTSFIELD — Spectrum on Tuesday donated $2,500 and 10 tablets to Hillcrest Educational Centers.
The nonprofit will use the funding to support the purchase of Smart TVs for its dormitory rooms and the tablets for residents to make video calls with their families.
“If we are to truly support kids and families in need, everyone needs to do their part,” said state Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, who attended the event. “This is a valuable contribution to ensuring access to technology at a time when connectivity is critical.”
Hillcrest, which provides therapeutic treatment and special education to children and adolescents with unique behavioral, health and learning needs, operates a non-residential therapeutic day school, residential and nonresidential autism services and three residential treatment centers.
“Many of our students completely depend on technology to communicate with others and manage their daily lives,” said Hillcrest Executive Director Shaun Cusson.
“This gift will support our instructional programming for youth with special needs and help us improve their quality of life,” he said. “We are incredibly thankful to Spectrum for their generosity.”
“Spectrum is proud to lend its support to organizations, like Hillcrest Educational Centers, and the important work they do in their communities,” said Camille Joseph, group vice president, state government affairs for Charter Communications.