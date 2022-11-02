Mass Save sponsors launch Workforce Partnership Grant to support clean energy

The sponsors of the Mass Save program have launched a Workforce Partnership Grant to empower partner organizations to create access to opportunities in the clean energy workforce for interested residents living in environmental justice communities.
Starting at $20,000, the grant will provide funds for workforce community-based organizations, nonprofit education or training providers, private companies, community colleges and municipalities’ workforce development programs to develop training and upskill programs for the existing workforce and transition interested individuals into the clean energy workforce.
Funding can also be utilized for additional priorities such as capacity building, recruitment and screening, and training and education.
The application deadline is Nov 14. The grants will be awarded by Dec. 21. Awardees will be selected based on their needs and the amount of funding available.
Information/applications: masssave.com.