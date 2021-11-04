Investment firm with Lee office pays nearly $2 million after SEC cites undisclosed conflict

LEE — An investment company associated with October Mountain Financial Advisors in Lee has been censured and ordered to pay $1.4 million to account-holders, along with fines and interest, for failing to disclose a conflict of interest that harmed investors.
The Securities and Exchange Commission compelled St. Germain Investment Management, based in Springfield, to pay nearly $2 million in all, including the “disgorgement” of proceeds it received over nearly five years, as well as interest and a $300,000 civil penalty.
The agency said St. Germain breached its fiduciary duty to clients at a time when it had $1.9 billion under management in 5,055 accounts. The money recovered was to be returned to “harmed investors to the extent feasible,” the SEC order said in July.
On its website, October Mountain Financial Advisors in Lee calls itself “an alliance of two storied companies — Lee Bank and St. Germain Investment Management — firms with shared community and client values.”
Michael Matty, a portfolio manager at St. Germain, said Thursday the company has resolved the issue with the SEC.
“The order does not involve any finding of intentionally misleading conduct by St. Germain,” he said in an email, in response to questions from The Eagle. “St. Germain has revised its disclosures to address the issues raised in the SEC’s Order and looks forward to continuing to serve its clients.”
The SEC has moved this year to sanction registered investment advisers that fail to reveal conflicts of interest that result in them receiving fees not disclosed to clients.
In the case of St. Germain, the SEC found that from February 2015 to December 2019, the company used a broker to handle cash “sweeps,” which involve uninvested dollars. That broker made revenue-sharing payments to St. Germain Securities, an affiliated company.
“This presented a conflict of interest,” the SEC decision said. “As a result … St. Germain willfully violated” sections of the Investment Advisors Act of 1940.
That federal law, the SEC said, “makes it unlawful for any investment adviser, directly or indirectly, to ‘engage in any transaction, practice or course of business which operates as a fraud or deceit upon any client or prospective client.’”
“Sweep” accounts widely are used to hold uninvested cash from dividends, investment returns or cash deposits, according to the SEC.
In the course of the five years, St. Germain took in $1.4 million in cash sweep revenue payments related to its client balances. The SEC faulted St. Germain for not disclosing to clients that St. Germain Securities received revenue sharing from the broker.
“During the Relevant Period, the return rates clients received on the Deposit Account that St. Germain used for its clients were reduced by virtue of the revenue stream to the Clearing Broker, a portion of which the Clearing Broker ultimately shared with St. Germain Securities,” the SEC decision said.
The company updated its disclosures in December 2019, the agency said. In the change, St. Germain alerted clients to the existence of a financial conflict of interest “in that it could cause St. Germain to provide investment advice that was not disinterested ….”
In all, apart from the civil penalty of $300,000, St. Germain was ordered to pay $1,443,411 and interest of $181,839 into a fund that would be returned to affected investors.