PITTSFIELD — Stacey Carver owns a successful investment business with her husband. But she still finds time to volunteer.
You can often find the Dalton resident at the Berkshire Humane Society in Pittsfield, where she heads the Community Cat Program of the Berkshires, an all-volunteer organization that became part of the Humane Society in October 2021. The Community Cat Program is a feline trap, neuter and return organization that works with the Berkshires' sizable feral cat population.
We asked Carver why she volunteers, how much time she spends doing it, what she gets out of it, and advice she has for those who interested in spending their free time helping others.
Q: Why do you volunteer?
A: It's kind of a long answer. I started with an organization called Animal Dreams that was another nonprofit, a feline trap, neuter, return organization. I was a board member and a volunteer. Eventually the founder retired and I became the executive director. We partnered up with the Berkshire Humane Society. It just made sense. We did something Berkshire Humane didn't do because we worked with feral and stray community cats. It made sense for us to partner up.
Q: But what motivated you to volunteer?
A: It's mostly my love of animals and my love for the underdog, animals that need a little more extra help.
Q: Volunteering can take a lot of time. Why did you choose to do this when you're off?
A: I guess I just really feel I've had a good life. I've been very fortunate. I have a successful business. I don't feel like it's my duty, but I feel that giving back is the best thing to do.
Q: Why is giving back important to you?
A: I just feel that's it's the right thing to do. If more people gave back in different ways then we'd be a much happier country. There's a lot of need for help in different areas, and if more people could just give a little more of their time and help out I think we'd be a little more stable and better off.
Q: Did you volunteer anywhere else before joining your current organization?
A: When I was still working full-time at Berkshire Money Management (which Carver owns with her husband, Allen Harris), I was running a basset hound rescue. Then as I kind of became more of a part-time partner in the business I devoted more of my time to volunteering. I also volunteer at the South Congregational Church (community food pantry in Pittsfield) once a week as well.
Q: How many hours a week do you do this?
A: During our busy season for the Community Cat Program I probably work 30 hours a week. Our busy season is June through November.
Q: Thirty hours is almost a full work week.
A: Yeah, it's almost like a job.
Q: Does volunteering run in your family?
A: Not really. But I definitely get that nurturing and love of animals side from my mom. She worked for the hospital as a respiratory therapist and since we were little brought home every needy animal that she found. She volunteers, but not in a formal way. She's helping to raise two foster children that aren't biologically hers, but part of her extended family. She's also a volunteer EMT and firefighter.
Q: What do you get the most out of volunteering?
A: It really kind of gives me a sense of fulfillment when I know I've helped out. Whether it's animals or buying groceries for people in need.
Q: What do you mean?
A: It makes my heart feel good that I've helped someone or something that otherwise may not have had the help.
Q: Why do you think more people don't volunteer?
A: I think it's difficult for a lot of people. If you're working full time raising a family and nowadays a lot of people are working multiple jobs to make ends meet I understand that it is difficult to set aside that time. I realize that when I said if more people could give back I meant that if you can give back it's a great thing to be able to do. I understand that it is hard for a lot of people. Time is valuable.
Q: What does the Community Cat Program of the Berkshires do?
A: The cats we work with are feral, meaning basically they're like wild animals. Unfortunately, cats tend to be considered a disposable animal in a lot of people's eyes. There are certain hot spots all around the county, unfortunately typically in lower income neighborhoods and areas where people dump their cats. These cats tend to become feral over time as they lose their dependency on humans. If they're not fixed ... (and) typically they are not because it's very expensive to get an animal spayed or neutered ... then the cats are reproducing and having their cats outside.
These kittens are born feral so they have no knowledge of dependency on humans. So they're like a wild animal. We work with people in the communities that are trying to help these cats. We educate them, and try to evaluate the situation to find out if the cats are truly feral. Then we work with these caretakers to trap the cats if needed if they are feral and we get them spayed and neutered. If their kittens are young enough we put them in foster care so they can be socialized and then adopted out at a certain age.
Q: Do you do anything else with these cats?
A: This year we had actually a lot of what we call friendly strays. Cats that were probably abandoned, dumped, lost or what have you and were not fixed, but found a caring person that was feeding them. If they were friendly we put them in through the shelter to be adopted out. For the ferals who are not considered adoptable ... it's basically like trapping a racoon and trying to put it up for adoption. It's not going to work. So we work with the caretakers and educate them on how to take care of these cats outside.
At that point that's the home and the life that the cat knows. So it's best outcome is to go back to the home it knows, and again, working with these nice people in the community who are willing to take care of these cats [we're] teaching them how to create shelters, and helping them get out of the weather. If [the caretakers] can't afford food we have a food pantry. We help them out with that so the cats have a better outcome.
Q: What advice would you give to someone who wanted to volunteer for anything?
A: Ask them what their passion is or what they're drawn to or where they would like to help. But also remind them that volunteering is a privilege not a right. It's a judgment-free zone, You can't go into these type of volunteer projects and have any judgment on the people around you, the people that you're helping. You have to be doing it for the right reasons.