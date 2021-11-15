Starbase Technologies is closing its Pittsfield plant; most employees have found other jobs

PITTSFIELD — Starbase Technologies, an injection mold and precision manufacturing company, is closing its plant on 343 Pecks Road, according to the MassHire Berkshire Workforce Development Center.
Members of the workforce development board's rapid response team met with Starbase employees last week to outline options, according to the center. Some 24 employees will be affected by the closing, and most have already found jobs.
The rapid response team includes representatives from the state executive Office of Labor & Workforce Development, Berkshire Workforce Board, and MassHire Berkshire Career Center. It provides customized, confidential, and convenient on-site services for companies that may be downsizing and/or closing as well as help in preventing future layoffs.
It was not clear Monday when the company will close. Starbase officials have not returned telephone calls from The Eagle seeking comment.
Starbase Technologies was founded in 1987 by the late Burton Francis III, who died in 2017. The company makes products for the health and beauty, medical, consumer, industrial and aerospace industries and for the military, according to its website.