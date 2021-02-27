GREAT BARRINGTON — Attorney Eve Schatz, the founder and executive director of the nonprofit Berkshire Center for Justice, has been chosen to receive the Access to Justice Legal Services Award by the Massachusetts Bar Association.
The Berkshire Center for Justice in Great Barrington is a legal, social and community justice organization operating in the Berkshires since 2006.
Schatz will be honored March 9. The hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m. for the free livestreamed event.
Registration is required to participate. Program participants will receive an email link to the celebration on the day of the event. Information: MBA Member Services, 617-338-0530, or massbar.org.