BOSTON — Massachusetts employers began 2021 by turning optimistic for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down large swaths of the state and national economies last spring.
The Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index climbed to 52.4 during January, surpassing the 50 mark that denotes an optimistic view of the economy.
The reading was 14 points higher than its 2020 nadir, in April, but almost 10 points below where it was 12 months earlier.
The confidence report comes as Massachusetts continues a halting and uneven economic recovery. The good news is that the state grew at a 7.9 percent annual rate in the fourth quarter, double the national pace. The sobering news is that the Massachusetts unemployment rate surged to 7.4 percent during December.
The constituent indicators that make up the Business Confidence Index were all higher during January.
The index, based on a survey of more than 140 Massachusetts employers, is calculated on a 100-point scale, with 50 as neutral; a reading above 50 is positive; below 50 is negative.