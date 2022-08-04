State corn production expected to increase this year across Massachusetts

Corn planted for all purposes in Massachusetts this year is estimated at 15,000 acres, a 7 percent increase from 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
State growers are also expected to harvest 55,000 acres of hay, the same as last year. Other hay is estimated at 50,000 acres, while alfalfa hay is estimated at 5,000 acres. Both those numbers are also unchanged from last year.
The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service estimates that 178,000 acres of corn will be planted for all purposes in New England this year, a 6 percent increase from 2021.