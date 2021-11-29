BOSTON — The average gas prices in both Massachusetts and Berkshire County are the same this week at $3.42 per gallon, AAA Northeast reported Monday.
The average Berkshire price dropped 1 cent from last week, while the state price remained the same. The average state price is 5 cents higher than a month ago and $1.34 more than at this time last year. Massachusetts’ average gas price is 3 cents higher than the national average.
“It’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown prompted by the Omicron variant will put downward pressure on oil prices for the long term,” said AAA Northeast spokesperson Mary Maguire “But for now, the upward pricing pressure caused by tighter supply and higher demand seems to have abated, and that seems to be stabilizing prices at the pump.”
The national average also dropped by 1 cent this week to $3.39 per gallon. It is 1 cent lower than a month ago and $1.27 higher than at this time last year.