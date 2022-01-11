WESTWOOD — The average gas prices in Massachusetts and Berkshire County have dropped by 1 cent this week, to $3.37 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast.
The average state price is 3 cents lower than a month ago and $1.10 higher than at this time last year. Also, the average state and county gas prices are 7 cents higher than the national average, which increased 2 cents this week, to $3.30.
The national average price is 3 cents lower than a month ago and 99 cents higher than at this time last year.