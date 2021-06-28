WESTWOOD — Heading into the Independence Day weekend, the average gas price in Berkshire County on Monday was $2.99, 2 cents higher than last week, according to AAA Northeast.
The state's average gas price rose 3 cents from last week, to $2.98 per gallon. The state's average price is 7 cents higher than a month ago and 88 cents higher than at this time last year.
Also, the Massachusetts average gas price is 11 cents lower than the national average of $3.09, which is 2 cents higher than last week.
The national average price is 5 cents higher than a month ago and 92 cents higher than at this time last year.
While it is typical to see gas prices increase ahead of a holiday, especially during the peak summer driving season, pump price increases as of late have been noticeable.
“Today, 89 percent of U.S. gas stations are selling regular unleaded for $2.75 or more. That is a stark increase over last July 4, when only a quarter of stations were selling gas for more than $2.25,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. “Road trippers will pay the most to fill up for the holiday since 2014.”