The Baker-Polito administration and MassDevelopment have made up to $1 million available for the sixth round of the Collaborative Workspace Program, a MassDevelopment program that accelerates business formation, job creation and entrepreneurial activity in communities by supporting infrastructure that fuels locally based innovation.
Eligible organizations can apply for seed grants of up to $15,000 to study the feasibility of new collaborative workspaces, or fit-out grants of up to $100,000 for new equipment or building improvements, including adjustments to help spaces adhere to the social distancing and health and safety standards outlined in the commonwealth's sector-specific COVID-19 Workplace Safety Standards.
The full request for proposal is available at massdevelopment.com/cowork. Responses are due by 5 p.m. July 2.