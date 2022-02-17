BOSTON — MassDevelopment recently launched a new round of funding for its Commonwealth Places program, a statewide initiative that leverages public support for placemaking projects in Massachusetts.
The program funds place-based, community-driven projects that revitalize downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts, such as outdoor dining spaces, pop-up parks and beer gardens, sidewalk retail infrastructure and more.
Nonprofits and other community groups can apply to MassDevelopment for seed grants of $2,500 to $15,000 to fund inclusive community engagement, visioning and local capacity building that will support placemaking efforts, or implementation grants of $5,000 to $50,000 to execute a placemaking project.
Seed grants must be matched with local funding or in-kind donations, and implementation grants must be matched with crowdfunding donations. Expressions of interest will be accepted on a rolling basis, as money allows, at massdevelopment.com/commonwealthplaces.