WESTWOOD — The average gas prices in both Massachusetts and the Berkshires each dropped a penny this week, with the state price remaining slightly higher, according to AAA Northeast.
The average state price dropped to $3.04 per gallon, while the average price in the Berkshires is $3.02. State wide, average gas prices range from a low of $2.95 in Bristol County to a high of $4.41 in Nantucket.
The average state price is 2 cents higher than a month ago, and 92 cents higher than at this time last year. Massachusetts’s average gas price is 12 cents lower than the national average, which dropped two cents this week to $3.16.
The national average price is 1 cent higher than a month ago and 98 cents higher than at this time last year.