WESTWOOD — The state’s average gas price has dropped 2 cents this week to $3.40 per gallon, which is now 2 cents lower than the average price in Berkshire County, according to AAA Northeast. The average price in the Berkshires has remained the same this week at $3.42 per gallon.
This week’s state price is the same as a month ago and $1.30 higher than at this time last year. The state’s average gas price is now 5 cents higher than the national average, which has dropped 4 cents this week to $3.35. This week’s national average price is 7 cents lower than a month ago, and $1.19 higher than at this time last year.
Pump prices fell as fears of a possible COVID-19 global economic slowdown pushed oil prices into the mid $60s per barrel — a price not seen since August. Also helping to ease upward pricing pressure was the decision by OPEC and its oil-producing allies not to cut production.
“Consumers may be catching a break at the pump right now, but it's not for a very good reason,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. "A potential COVID-19 induced economic slowdown hurts everyone and could prompt OPEC to slash production if oil prices drop too low."