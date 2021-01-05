BOSTON — The state's average gas price rose 2 cents last week, and is 11 cents higher than it was a month ago, according to AAA Northeast.
AAA's survey of state gas prices Monday found unleaded regular averaging $2.21 per gallon, up from $2.19 the previous week. The state's average gas price was $2.10 a month ago, but this week's price is 38 cents cheaper than it was at this time last year. Massachusetts' average gas price is 4 cents lower than the national average.
“While gas prices average 11 to 12 cents more than last month, January gas prices are already 33 cents cheaper than this time last year," said AAA Northeast spokesperson Mary Maguire. "That is the largest year-over-year difference at the beginning of January since 2015. AAA expects demand to dwindle in coming weeks and gas prices to likely be cheaper, especially if crude oil holds at the current price."