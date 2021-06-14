WESTWOOD — The state's average gas price rose 2 cents this week, to $2.95 for a gallon of self-serve regular, according to AAA Northeast. The price is 5 cents higher than a month ago and 91 cents more than at this time last year.
Massachusetts' average gas price is 13 cents below the national average, which rose 3 cents this week, to $3.08. The national price is 5 cents higher than a month ago and 98 cents higher than 12 months ago.
“Motorists are paying, on average, 37 percent more to fill up than the start of the year,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. “Prices for the rest of the month are likely to push more expensive, but if crude production increases, as forecasted, there is the possibility of seeing some relief at the pump later this summer.”