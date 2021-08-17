WESTWOOD — The state’s average gas price rose 1 cent this week, to $3.05 per gallon, which is slightly higher than the average price in Berkshire County, according to AAA Northeast. As of Monday, the county’s average gas price was $3.03.
The current state price is 3 cents higher than a month ago and 93 cents higher than at this time last year but is 13 cents below the national average of $3.18.
“Although a drop in demand has helped to minimize pump price increases and stabilize the national average, elevated crude prices continue to keep pump prices high as the end of summer draws near,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire.
The national average price also rose 1 cent this week but is 2 cents higher than a month ago and $1.01 higher than at this time last year.