WESTWOOD — Although Hurricane Ida took about 13 percent of U.S. refinery capacity offline, the state’s average gas price rose just two cents this week, to $3.08 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast. The average gas price in Berkshire County is slightly lower at $3.06. State gas prices have risen just 3 cents since Ida hit on Aug. 29.
The state’s average gas price is four cents higher than a month ago, and 93 cents higher than last year at this time. Massachusetts’ average gas price is also 10 cents lower than the national average of $3.18, which rose 3 cents this week. This summer was the most expensive at the gas pump in seven years.
Regional gas prices in Massachusetts this week range from a low of $2.99 per gallon in Bristol County to $4.41 in Nantucket.