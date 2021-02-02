WESTWOOD — The state’s average gas price rose 3 cents this week and is 18 cents higher than a month ago, according to AAA Northeast.
The average price for self-serve unleaded in Massachusetts is $2.39 per gallon, compared with $2.21 last month. This week’s price is 15 cents cheaper than at this time last year and 3 cents below the national average.
The average national gas price rose 2 cents from last week, to $2.42 per gallon. It is 17 cents higher than a month ago and 5 cents cheaper than at this time last year.