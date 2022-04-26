WESTWOOD — Following several weeks of declines, gas prices are on the rise again in Massachusetts and the Berkshires this week, according to AAA Northeast.
The state's average gas price rose 6 cents this week to $4.13 per gallon, while the median Berkshire price rose 3 cents to $4.07. The state's gas price had dropped 29 cents over the last five weeks before the current increase. The state price is 1 cent higher than the national average, which rose 4 cents this week.
The recent dip in pump prices has reversed. Upward pricing pressure on concerns that less Russian oil will enter the global market is countered by fears of a COVID-induced economic slowdown in China, the world’s leading oil consumer. These opposing forces are causing the oil price to hover around $100 a barrel.
“As long as the price of oil stays elevated, the price at the pump will struggle to fall,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire.
Gas prices in Berkshire County remain higher than the rest of Western Massachusetts, but the average price in all four western counties is much lower than in the rest of the state this week.
The national average is 12 cents lower than a month ago and $1.24 more than last year.