BOSTON — Gas prices remain on the rise, and are now at their highest level in Massachusetts in seven years.
The average gas price climbed 9 cents this week and is now at $3.27 cents per gallon in the commonwealth, according to AAA Northeast's weekly survey, which was announced on Monday. The average gas price in Berkshire County is a penny lower at $3.26.
The state's average gas price is now 17 cents higher it was a month ago, and $1.17 more than it was at this time last year.
The last time the average gas price in Massachusetts was this high occurred in October 2014, when the price hit $3.32 per gallon. Increasing crude oil prices are the main factor behind the higher prices at the pump, according to AAA. Crude oil is now closing daily at $80 per barrel, compared to the low $60 range in August.
“Compared to the price of gas a year ago, it now costs consumers about $17 more to fill up their vehicles,” said AAA spokesperson Mary Maguire. “That’s the cost of a large pizza with toppings. And unfortunately, it doesn’t look like drivers will be finding relief at the pump any time soon.”
The state's average gas price is 5 cents lower than the national average, which rose 5 cents this week to $3.32.
Statewide, the average gas prices in Massachusetts range from $3.19 in Bristol County to $4.43 on Nantucket.