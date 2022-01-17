WESTWOOD — The state’s average gas price continued its slow downward trek this week as it fell 1 cent to $3.36 per gallon, a penny lower than the average gas price in Berkshire County, according to AAA Northeast. The county’s average gas price remained the same this week at $3.37.
The state’s average gas price is now 3 cents lower than a month ago, but $1.02 more than it was at this time last year.
The Massachusetts price, however, is 5 cents higher than the national average, which increased by 1 cent this week to $3.31 per gallon. The national average price is the same as a month ago, and 93 cents higher than at this time last year.