WESTWOOD — The state’s average gas price continued to move up slowly this week, as it rose 1 cent to $3.09 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast. In Berkshire County, the average price has increased 2 cents this week to $3.08.
This week’s average state price is 5 cents higher than a month ago, and 95 cents higher than at this time last year, but 8 cents lower than the national price of $3.17. The national price is 1 cent lower than a month ago, and 98 cents higher than at this time last year.
“Timing is everything, and while supplies have tightened due to the slow recovery after Hurricane Ida, this is also the point when gas demand starts its seasonal decline,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. “While there may be some price fluctuation, we expect most motorists to see stability at the pump.”