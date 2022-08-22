The average price of gas has fallen to $4.11 in the Berkshires. That's down 28 cents in the past two weeks

BOSTON — The average price for gas in Berkshire County has fallen to $4.11 per gallon, which is down 28 cents over the past two weeks, according to AAA Northeast.
The average price in the Berkshires is 5 cents cheaper than the state average of $4.16 per gallon, but it is still higher than the three other counties in Western Massachusetts. The average price of gas is $4.02 in Hampshire County, $3.95 in Hampden County and $3.93 in Franklin County.
The state average is 41 cents lower than a month ago, but $1.12 higher than it was at this time last year. And it is 26 cents higher than the national average, which dropped 5 cents this week to $3.90.
The national average is 51 cents lower than a month ago, but 74 cents more than last year.