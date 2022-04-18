WESTWOOD — While inflation increases, gasoline prices in Berkshire County and the state of Massachusetts continue to drop.
The state's average gas price dropped another 4 cents this week to $4.07 per gallon, while the average price in Berkshire County has fallen 5 cents to $4.04, according to AAA Northeast.
Gas prices in Massachusetts are now 22 cents lower than a month ago and a $1.33 higher than at this time last year. Massachusetts’ average gas price is also 1 cent lower than the national average.
In the Berkshires, the average gas price continue to remain significantly higher than in the three other counties of Western Massachusetts. It is 15 cents more than in Franklin and Hampden counties, where the average price is $3.91. The average price in Hampshire County is $3.96.
The national average has dropped 3 cents from last week. It is 19 cents lower than a month ago and $1.21 more than last year.