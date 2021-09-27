WESTWOOD — The average gas price in Massachusetts remained at $3.10 per gallon this week, according to AAA Northeast’s weekly survey of state gas prices. The average price in Berkshire County is slightly lower at $3.09 per gallon.
The average state price is 5 cents higher than a month ago and 99 cents higher that at this time last year. It is also 8 cents lower than the national average, which dropped 1 cent from last week to $3.18. The national average is 4 cents higher than a month ago, and a dollar higher than at this time last year..