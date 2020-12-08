BOSTON — State gas prices have risen 2 cents this week and are up 4 cents over the past two weeks, according to AAA Northeast.
AAA's survey of state gas prices Monday showed the average price for a gallon of self-serve nonleaded regular to be $2.10, which is 3 cents higher than a month ago and 46 cents less than at this time last year.
Massachusetts’ average gas price is 6 cents lower than the national average. The national average jumped 4 cents this week, to $2.16 per gallon.
With travel down, the state experienced the lowest Thanksgiving demand for fuel this year since 1997, according to AAA Northeast.