Hay production in Massachusetts was estimated at 80,000 tons last year, a decline of 25 percent from 2020, according to the 2021 New England field crop summary compiled by the New England Field Office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The yield was estimated at 1.45 tons per acre. The harvested area was 55,000 acres, 8 percent less than in 2020.
Among neighboring states, hay production increased 50 percent in Rhode Island, 25 percent in Maine, and 7 percent in Connecticut, but declined 19 percent in New Hampshire and 7 percent in Vermont in 2021.
The production of alfalfa hay in Massachusetts was estimated at 10,000 tons in 2021, a 43 percent increase from 2020. Alfalfa hay production increased 18 percent in Connecticut but dropped 5 percent in Maine and 40 percent in New Hampshire.