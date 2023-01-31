<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Home Modification Loan Program changed to better serve Western Massachusetts residents

BOSTON — In an effort to better reach and serve homeowners in Western Massachusetts, the Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation has reconfigured the region for the state’s Home Modification Loan Program into four sub-regions.

Berkshire Regional Planning Commission is now the program’s provider agency serving all communities in Berkshire County. Interested applicants should contact Christie Lewis at 413-442-1521, ext. 23 or clewis@berkshireplanning.org.

HMLP is a state-funded loan program that provides no-interest loans to those in need of accessibility improvements to their homes. It is a collaborative initiative between the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, the Department of Housing & Community Development, and CEDAC.

