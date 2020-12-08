BOSTON — State Attorney General Maura Healey has joined an $86.3 million multistate settlement with national mortgage servicer Nationstar Mortgage LLC, and 50 attorneys general and other federal and state agencies, that will provide nearly $2 million in relief to more than 1,000 Massachusetts residents.
Nationstar is the country’s fourth-largest mortgage servicer.
The consent judgment, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, provides about $79.2 million in relief, affecting 55,814 loans nationally. In Massachusetts, the settlement provides $1,953,627 in relief, affecting 1,015 loans across the state.
The settlement covers conduct by Nationstar occurring from Jan. 1, 2011, until Dec. 31, 2017.