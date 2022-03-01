BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration has launched a $75 million small-business relief program that will direct $50 million toward businesses reaching underserved markets, and businesses owned by minorities, women and veterans. An additional $25 million is targeted for businesses that did not qualify for previous aid from the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corp.
The program is part of the plan to spend $4 billion in American Rescue Plan Act money that was signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker in December and is designed to support small businesses in the state that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to prioritizing applications from businesses that did not qualify for previous aid and businesses owned by individuals from historically underserved populations or that operate in underserved markets, eligible businesses must be in operation and based in Massachusetts. Also, applicants must demonstrate that business revenues for 2020 were $40,000 to $2.5 million.
Information: EmpoweringSmallBusiness.org.