BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration recently launched MassMapper, a new online interactive mapping tool developed by the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security’s Bureau of Geographic Information Systems.
The new tool will enable municipalities and private sector organizations, especially those in the land survey, engineering and real estate industries, to better interact with state officials.
MassMapper replaced the existing, legacy online mapping tool, Oliver, which has been in use in its current form for more than a decade.