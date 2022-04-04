WESTWOOD — As global oil prices continue to drop, state and local gas prices are also falling, with both going down for the third straight week according to AAA Northeast.
The state’s average gas price has dropped 6 cents this week to $4.18 per gallon, while the average price in Berkshire County has fallen 5 cents to $4.16.
The average price in the Berkshires has fallen 16 cents over the last three weeks, but is still at least 10 cents higher than in the three other counties of Western Massachusetts, where the average prices are among the lowest in the state.
The average state price is 32 cents higher than a month ago, and a $1.44 higher than at this time last year. The Massachusetts average is the same as the national average, which also dropped 6 cents this week. The national average is 35 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.31 more than last year.
President Joe Biden's decision to release one million barrels of oil per day for six months (180 million barrels) from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve has helped send the global oil price tumbling to near $100 bbl.