WESTWOOD — The consistent upward trajectory that state and local gas prices have been on recently has taken a decidedly downward turn this week.
The average state gas price has dropped by 9 cents this week while the average price in Berkshire County has fallen by 7 cents, according to AAA Northeast. The average state price is now $4.26 per gallon, a penny higher than the average price in the Berkshire's.
The state's average gas price is also 1 cent higher than the national average, which also dropped 7 cents this week, after hitting a record $4.33 on March 11.
But the average state gas price is still 72 cents higher than a month ago and $1.50 more than at this time last year. Although the average price in the Berkshires has also fallen, it is at last 10 cents higher than the three other counties in Western Massachusetts with Hampshire at $4.15, Hampden at $4.14 and Franklin at $4.13. Franklin has the lowest average gas price among the state's 14 counties this week. The highest is Nantucket at $5.34.
The main reason for this week's decrease is the lower global price of crude oil, which peaked shortly after Russia began its war in Ukraine in late February, but is now more than $20 lower and is hovering at $105 a barrel, according to AAA Northeast.
"Usually this time of year, with warmer weather and longer days, we’d see an uptick in gasoline demand as more people hit the road,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. “But demand was down slightly last week, likely due in part to higher pump prices. As geopolitical tensions continue unabated, we can expect to see more volatility in oil prices, leading to significant fluctuations in the price of gasoline and diesel in the near-term.”
The average national price is also 72 cents higher than a month ago and a $1.37 higher than last year.