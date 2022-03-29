WESTWOOD — State and local gas prices have both fallen slightly this week, according to AAA Northeast. The average state price fell two cents to $4.24 per gallon, while the average price in the Berkshires dropped 4 cents to $4.21.
Both the state and local gas prices have dropped 11 cents over the last two weeks. The average state price is 62 cents higher than a month ago and $1.48 higher than at this time last year. The average price in Berkshire County has risen 61 cents over the last four weeks. The average price in the Berkshires remains the highest among the four counties in Western Massachusetts.
The national average is the same as the state average after dropping 1 cent since last week, but it is 63 cents higher than a month ago and $1.38 more than last year.