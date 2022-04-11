WESTWOOD — The average gas prices in both Massachusetts and Berkshire County have each dropped seven cents this week, according to AAA Northeast. The average state price is now $4.11, which is 2 cents higher than the average price in the Berkshires.
Berkshire County's gas price is still much higher than in the three other counties of Western Massachusetts, where the average price has dropped below the $4 mark to $3.96.
The cost of gasoline has continued to slide due to falling oil prices. The global oil market has seen lower prices since the U.S. and its allies agreed to significant releases of oil reserves.
“The average price for a gallon of gas has fallen near or below $4 in much of the country,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. "And these lower prices may be a boon to drivers hitting the road more as warmer weather returns."
The state price is 25 cents lower than a month ago and a $1.37 higher than at this time last year. The average state price is the same as the national price, which has also dropped by 7 cents. The national price is 22 cents lower than a month ago and $1.26 more than at this time last year.