WESTWOOD — State and local gas prices have declined for the third straight week according to AAA Northeast.
The average price in Berkshire County has dropped 10 cents to $4.78 per gallon, while the average state price also fell 10 cents to $4.83, AAA reported on Tuesday.
The average price in the Berkshires has dropped 21 cents since hitting a high of $4.99 during the week of June 14. The state price has dropped 10 cents during the last month, but remains 6 cents higher than the national average, which had fallen to $4.77 as of Wednesday. The national price is $1.64 higher than at this time last year.
The primary reason for the decline is lower demand at the pump as fewer people fueled up over the past two weeks.
“About 80 percent of stations are now selling regular for under $5 a gallon,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. "But July is typically the heaviest month for demand as more Americans hit the road, so this trend of easing prices may very well be short-lived."